Here’s what the Square Mile skyline will look like in six years

The City hailed a record year of development

The City of London Corporation has revealed a new CGI skyline showcasing the Square Mile skyscrapers set to be completed in the next six years.

The computer-generated images were released to mark a record set of planning permission deals in 2025, which have included the decision to green-light what will be the City’s tallest building, 1 Undershaft.

Unveiling the skyline plans Tom Sleigh, the City’s planning and transportation chairman, hailed an 84 per cent increase in planning application decisions in January, year-on-year.

Square Mile skyline in 2017: The City’s skyline is set to be transformed following high-profile approvals

Sleigh said the corporation, which acts as the local authority in Britain’s financial district, approved four major building schemes in the first few weeks of the year.

He said: “As we head to MIPIM [a property conference in France], our message to global investors is clear: the City of London is open, confident and building at scale, offering the certainty and long term vision that international capital looks for.”

Chris Hayward, the Corporation’s policy chairman, said: “Record demand for high‑quality, amenity‑rich office space is reinforcing the City’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive business districts, with vacancy in the City core continuing to fall, prime supply remaining exceptionally tight, and leasing activity reaching its strongest annual performance since 2019.

“As global capital becomes increasingly selective, the City of London is a place able to deliver complex schemes at scale while adapting to changing patterns of work and occupier expectations.”

Several large building projects are underway in the Square Mile, including 1 Undershaft, 70 Gracechurch Street and 130 Fenchurch Street.