Pick Doc to go one better in the Pennine Handicap

Docpickedme finished third in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November.

AWAY from Cheltenham on Saturday, there’s an intriguing card over at Doncaster with several competitive handicaps, including the Pennine Handicap Chase (2.05pm).

Richard Hobson’s DOCPICKEDME returns to the race after he was just held in the contest last year.

He was headed three fences from home that day, but rallied bravely on the run in, going down by a neck to Charlie Uberalles.

It’s since transpired how well-handicapped that rival was, having won two races and rising the best part of a stone in the handicap since.

Docpickedme went one better next time, when taking out the valuable Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at the track, beating The Changing Man who won a Grade Two on his next start before several admirable efforts in premier handicaps.

That victory now looks strong form, and Docpickedme lines up here on the same mark of 129 as when winning that race.

He reappeared this season with a pleasing effort over hurdles at Newbury, before finishing third in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

He bumped into one that day in the form of Konfusion, who was clearly very well treated and blew the race apart.

Whilst several of the entries here are solid horses that will run to their marks, it’s hard to see one with that much in hand here in opposition and Docpickedme looks the solid option at this stage.

It’s also worth noting that a couple in here have other options this weekend, so the race could cut up a good deal at the declaration stage.

As a result, the 7/2 looks a decent wager at this stage to go one place better than last year.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Docpickedme 2.05pm