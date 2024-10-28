Breaking News
Past Ballon d’Or winners as Rodri wins 2024 award

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Manchester City’s Rodri has beaten Vinicius Jr to the 2024 Ballon d’Or at a prestigious event in Paris.

The Spaniard became the first Premier League winner of the Ballon d’Or since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008, when the Portuguese was at Manchester United.

“A very special day, for me, my family and my country,” he said.

George Weah, winner in 1995, presented the award, and interestingly said that his trophy helped to end the Liberian civil war and bring peace to the nation.

Rodri has been an outspoken advocate for player strikes having complained about the workload forced upon players. He is out for much of the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

So here’s the Ballon d’Or winners from the last 20 years.

Previous Ballon d’Or winners

YearWinnerClub
2024RodriManchester City
2023Lionel MessiInter Miami
2022Karim BenzemaReal Madrid
2021Lionel MessiParis Saint-Germain
2020NO WINNERNO WINNER
2019Lionel MessiBarcelona
2018Luka ModrićReal Madrid
2017Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2016Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2015Lionel MessiBarcelona
2014Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2013Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2012Lionel MessiBarcelona
2011Lionel MessiBarcelona
2010Lionel MessiBarcelona
2009Lionel MessiBarcelona
2008Cristiano RonaldoManchester United
2007KakáMilan
2006Fabio CannavaroReal Madrid
2005RonaldinhoBarcelona

