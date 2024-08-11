Paris 2024 vs Tokyo 2020: How do Team GB medals compare?

The Olympics is over and Team GB are heading back to the United Kingdom. They won more medals than three years ago in Tokyo, but how does that break down?

The Olympics is over and Team GB are heading back to the United Kingdom. They won more medals than three years ago in Tokyo, but how does that break down?

Their haul of 65 medals beats the 64 they won in the Japanese capital but they could muster just 14 gold medals, eight down on Tokyo.

But looking deeper into the data, what are the key differences between the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympiad?

Team GB dropped vs gained

Team GB dropped 34 medals in Paris that they won last time out, including two boxing golds, BMX cycling and Modern Pentathlon.

But they picked up 35 new medals in events they did not achieve a podium place in Japan. Among those are rowing, whose Tokyo Games were shambolic, athletics, artistic swimming and sport climbing.

On aggregate, Team GB finished one medal up on the last Games when it comes to total medals.

Medals in detail

When you look at the dropped 34 medals, 14 of those were gold medals. Among those were the mixed 4x100m swimming relay and three gold medals in sailing.

The other 20 dropped medals are evenly split between silver and bronze at 10 apiece.

In contrast, when you look at the 35 new medals just six were gold – that’s an aggregate deficit of eight.

Thirteen of the new medals were silver and 16 were bronze.

Ups and downs

But what about the other medals? Well 11 of Team GB’s 65 medals were in the same events as Tokyo but of a worse colour this time around – one example being Laura Muir’s 1500m silver becoming Georgia Bell’s 1500m bronze.

Another 11 medals were of the same colour as the same event in Tokyo, such as Tom Pidcock’s cross-country gold medal, Noah Williams matching Tom Daley’s bronze medal in the 10m solo diving and the equestrian team eventing side defending their gold medal.

The remaining eight medals were scored in events in both Tokyo and France but the colour in Paris betters the colour from Japan. Three of those eight came on the track – Keely Hodgkinson, Josh Kerr and the women’s 4x100m relay – while the others came in cycling, gymnastics, rowing, shooting and triathlon.

New medal entries

Artistic Swimming = Silver x1

Athletics = Silver x2, Bronze x4

Canoeing = Silver x2, Bronze x2

Cycling = Gold x1, Silver x2, Bronze x2

Diving = Bronze x3

Equestrian = Gold x1

Golf = Silver x1

Gymnastics = Bronze x2

Rowing = Gold x2, Silver x2, Bronze x3

Sailing = Gold x1

Shooting = Silver x1

Sport Climbing = Gold x1

Swimming = Silver x1

Taekwondo = Silver x1

Better medal than Tokyo (Japan worse than listed colour)

Athletics = Gold x1, Silver x2

Cycling = Silver x1

Gymnastics = Gold x1

Rowing = Gold x1

Shooting = Gold x1

Triathlon = Gold x1

Worse medal than Tokyo (Japan better than listed colour)

Athletics = Bronze x1

Boxing = Bronze x1

Cycling = Silver x1, Bronze x1

Diving = Silver x1

Equestrian = Bronze x1

Swimming = Gold x2

Triathlon = Bronze x2

Weightlifting = Bronze x1

Medals dropped entirely

Athletics = Bronze x1

Boxing = Gold x2, Silver x1, Bronze x2

Canoeing = Silver x1, Bronze x1

Cycling = Gold x4, Silver x2

Diving = Bronze x1

Equestrian = Gold x1

Gymnastics = Gold x1, Bronze x1

Hockey = Bronze x1

Jude = Bronze x1

Modern Pentathlon = Gold x2

Rowing = Silver x1

Sailing = Gold x3, Silver x1

Swimming: Gold x1, Silver x2, Bronze x1

Taekwondo = Silver x2, Bronze x1

Medal colour maintained (same colour as Tokyo)