Shares in Betfair and Paddy Power owner Flutter slumped 20 per cent this morning after it warned of a “material impact” on its revenue and profit due to sports cancellations.



Football matches in the Premier League and Champions League, Six Nations rugby fixtures and the US Masters golf tournament are among the sporting events that have been shelved as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.



Read more: Paddy Power owner Flutter’s profit falls on UK tax blow

The move is likely to have a huge impact on Flutter, which made roughly 78 per cent of its revenue last year through bets placed on global sporting events.



The FTSE 100 betting group said that while it was difficult to predict the extent of the impact, it expected group earnings to be reduced by between £90m and £100m should restrictions remain in place until the end of August.



The estimate assumes that the company’s UK and Irish shops remained open and that Irish and Australian horse racing fixtures continue to run, albeit behind closed doors.



If racing were cancelled and shops closed, Flutter said it expected earnings to be reduced by an additional £30m per month.



“The challenge currently facing our business and the industry more widely is unprecedented in modern times,” said chief executive Peter Jackson.



“Our focus, first and foremost, is on protecting the welfare of our employees and our customers and we will leave nothing to chance in this regard. While our near-term profitability will be impacted by the essential measures being taken globally, the board will remain focused on protecting shareholder value and managing the business through these turbulent times.”



Read more: CMA opens probe into Flutter’s £10bn Stars Group betting merger

Flutter said trading in the quarter had been running ahead of expectations before the cancellations were announced.



The firm said it had a strong balance sheet and would continue to explore ways to mitigate the impact of the virus.

