Open chief: We’re concerned over financial sustainability of golf

The organisers of the Open, the Royal and Ancient (R&A), have increased the prize money for this weekend’s major at Royal Troon by minimal amounts amid “concern” over the future of the sport’s ability to be financially sustainable.

The total prize fund has risen to £13.1m, up by around £385,000 on last year, with the winner taking home £2.38m, an increase of just £77,000.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.

“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.

“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability.

“We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Discussions surrounding a proposed merger between the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League – in conjunction with the Public Investment Fund – are still ongoing with the PGA this season increasing prize money in key events to compete with rivals.

Defending Open champion Brian Harman said he’d be happy to play for less money.

He added: “Because some people care more about money than I do, I suppose.

“I play golf for me. I play golf because I enjoy torturing myself with things that are really hard to do. That’s just me. Most times when I get done with a tournament, I couldn’t tell you within commas of how much that I made that week.”

The Open begins at Royal Troon on Thursday.