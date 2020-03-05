UK coronavirus cases rose again today from 85 to 115, with London counting 25 Covid-19 infections.

Included in today’s figures were 25 new cases in England, and 30 new cases since yesterday’s total.

“All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun,” the Department of Health tweeted.

Included in the above figures are 25 further cases in England.



Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the total number of UK cases is 115.



All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun. pic.twitter.com/dx5p4sqtJZ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 5, 2020

A total of 18,083 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus now, with 17,968 returning negative results.

London coronavirus case total hits 25

London now counts 25 cases, while the north west of England has 17, the same number as the south east.

The south west region has recorded 15 Covid-19 infections and the north east and Yorkshire total is now 10. The Midlands has nine cases and eight exist in the east of England.

The Department of Health has not determined where four Covid-19 cases originated. And it is unclear how eight patients caught the virus.

“As of 9am this morning 25 further patients in England have tested positive,” chief medical officer Chris Whitty said.

Seventeen were diagnosed who had recently travelled from recognised countries or from recognised clusters which were under investigation. Eight patients were identified in the UK where it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad. This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun.

“The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 105,” Whitty added.

“Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the total number of UK cases is 115.”

UK coronavirus: ‘Delay’ strategy underway

Earlier today Scotland counted three new cases to bring the total number of UK coronavirus cases to 90.



Northern Ireland reported two additional Covid-19 infections last night as the UK coronavirus case total spiked from 51 recorded earlier this week.



The government is set to confirm the UK is in the second phase of its strategy to contain the Covid-19 outbreak today.



Read more: CMA warns firms against coronavirus rip-offs as face mask and hand sanitiser prices soar

HSBC sent more than 100 Canary Wharf staff home today after a research analyst contracted Covid-19.

Read more: HSBC evacuates dozens from Canary Wharf HQ after employee contracts coronavirus

The four-part plan, revealed earlier this week, set out an initial contain stage. That was designed to “prevent the disease taking hold in this country for as long as is reasonably possible”.



But UK health bosses are already taking measures outlined in the delay stage.



Chief medical officer Chris Whitty told MPs today Britain is mainly in the delay stage of the UK coronavirus strategy.



Downing Street will formally announce the move into the second phase.



Read more: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls lower amid investor concerns about global growth

The Prime Minister has warned a jump in UK coronavirus cases is very likely. So far most infections have come from people returning from Covid-19 hotspots, like China and Italy.



But a handful of UK coronavirus patients appear to have contracted the disease without recently travelling.

That has led to fears the virus is spreading through community transmission. That means Brits infecting other Brits on British soil. Whitty said is likely underway.



UK coronavirus cases could hit ‘huge numbers’

Read more: Global airlines could take $113bn hit from Covid-19, four times worse than past predictions

“This could be anywhere from a rather bad winter for the NHS, but in spring or summer through to huge numbers way overtopping the ability of the NHS to put everyone in beds, and that obviously would have big pressures on the service,” Whitty also warned.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Johnson said the UK would get through the outbreak “in good shape”.



“As far as possible, it should be business as usual for the overwhelming majority of people in this country,” he added. “For the simple reason this is a great country, massively strong economy, the British public I think understands completely the balance of risk involved.”

