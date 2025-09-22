Nottingham Forest ban threat over first European match for 30 years

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Nottingham Forest pin badges are seen for sale prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Newcastle United FC at City Ground on November 10, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have warned they may ban any fans who try to sneak into the home section for their first European match in 30 years, against Real Betis in Seville next week.

Forest said they had been alerted by Betis and Spanish police that some supporters had already successfully bought seats among the home contingent at the Estadio La Cartuja.

“We must be clear: It is against regulations for visiting supporters to be located in the home sections of the stadium in Spain,” the club said.

“Any Nottingham Forest supporter identified in the home areas will be ejected from the stadium immediately.

“Supporters found to have purchased or used tickets for the home section will face sanctions from the club [Forest], which may include restrictions on future ticket purchases.

“These rules are not in place to make travelling more difficult – they exist to protect your safety and to ensure the matchday environment remains secure for all fans.”

Forest head to Seville to play Betis in the opening match of their Europa League campaign on Wednesday next week.

Read more Nottingham Forest hire Postecoglou after brutal midnight Nuno axeing

They are also due to play Midtjylland, Porto, Sturm Graz, Malmo, Utrecht, Braga and Ferencvaros in the league phase of the competition.

Nottm Forest ‘working with Betis and Uefa’

It is Forest’s first European foray since the 1995-96 season and comes after they finished seventh in the Premier League last term.

They were promoted from the Conference League to the second-tier competition after Crystal Palace were kicked out for breaking rules on multi-club ownership.

“As a club, we are committed to working closely with the local authorities in Seville, Real Betis, and Uefa to ensure a positive experience for our supporters,” they added.

“This is our first European campaign in 30 years, and it is vital that Nottingham Forest continues to uphold its strong reputation on the continent.

“We therefore strongly urge all fans to only use official away ticket channels when following the team abroad.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we look forward to what promises to be a historic European night for Nottingham Forest.”