Newnham’s Speedster can continue flurry of Winners

Trainer Mark Newnham has saddled seven winners in the last 10 racedays.

EARLY risers will need to be brave waking up to freezing cold and rainy weather in the dark on Sunday morning before following the action at Sha Tin.

They could, however, do worse than follow a couple of possible ‘winter warmers’ early in the card, starting with Hong Lok Golf in the Tai Lam Handicap (6.30am) over six furlongs.

The Chris So-trained galloper made a big impression when winning on his debut over the course and distance back in November, and that form has been given a considerable boost by Sky Joy (2nd), New Future Folks (3rd), Packing Angel (7th) and Another World (8th) all winning on their next start.

Avid racing fans with good memories may remember Thesis winning the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot a few seasons back, before starting a new career in Hong Kong.

Unfortunately for connections, they have yet to recoup much of their initial high cost with the son of Kingman, who is still yet to record a win in a dozen attempts.

He does, however, look ready to finally get his day in the sun when taking his chance in the Po Leung Kuk Cup (7.00am), a handicap over nine furlongs on the all-weather surface.

There is no doubt he would have gone close to winning but for seeing no daylight down the home straight when last seen on the dirt surface over a mile last month, and he looks handicapped to win.

Trainer Mark Newnham continues to fire in winners at regular intervals and looks to have found a suitable opportunity for improving handicapper WIN SPEED in the Caroline Hill Handicap (9.10am) over seven furlongs.

It is worth ignoring his recent performance when not settling and racing too freely from the outside draw behind Another World.

Previously however, he gained the notable scalp of New Year’s Day winner Legend St Paul’s, when winning over the course and distance in October, and on that form, with a good draw and Matthew Chadwick in the saddle, he could prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Win Speed 9.10am Sha Tin