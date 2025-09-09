Newcastle unveil new logo after major Red Bull investment

Newcastle have unveiled their new branding having been purchased by energy drinks giant Red Bull in the summer.

Newcastle have unveiled their new branding having been purchased by energy drinks giant Red Bull in the summer.

The Prem Rugby club faced severe financial woes last season but could now, theoretically, be one of the wealthiest clubs in the game after being given “wiiings” by their new owners.

Red Bull’s sporting portfolio contains a number of extreme sports, as well as football clubs – including teams in Salzburg, New York, Leipzig, Liefering, Braganca Paulista and Omiya-ku – and the eponymous Formula 1 team.

The caffeine titan also has minority stakes in clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United and French side Paris FC.

The new branding will be in place for Newcastle Red Bulls’ opening match of the season in the Prem Rugby Cup, against Harlequins.

Red Bull plans for Newcastle

Head coach Steve Diamond has not yet received the long-term backing of Red Bull, but has stated his intention to build a squad that can win more games in the Prem than last season’s number of two.

He has reportedly spoken to a number of agents of England players out of contract, while this year’s campaign has seen the club – formerly Newcastle Falcons – sign the likes of Christian Wade, from rugby league side Wigan Warriors and South African fly-half Boeta Chamberlain.

Other new arrivals include Australian lock Fergus Lee-Warner and Kiwi flanker Tom Christie, while Argentina’s Simon Benitez Cruz, Japan back-rower Amanaki Mafi and Scotland lock Jamie Hodgson join former Gloucester players Freddie Clarke and George McGuigan.

“It’s a brilliant endorsement of rugby up here in the north,” Diamond said upon the sale of the club to Red Bull.

“It just shows great continuity of the rugby club which has been going for over 100 years.

“Now it’s down to Red Bull to carry the flag for rugby in the north east for Newcastle.”

The club open their Prem Rugby account at home to Saracens later this month, a club they beat at Kingston Park last year.