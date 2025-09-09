Carlyle announce deal with Formula 1 team Red Bull

Global investment firm Carlyle has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Formula 1 team Red Bull in a first-of-its-kind deal.

The Nasdaq Carlyle Group, with a market cap of $23bn, will use its partnership with the Formula 1 team title sponsored by Oracle to “open new avenues” for engagement, global connectivity and technology.

And their involvement in Formula 1 comes at a time when brands are pumping cash into the motor racing discipline.

Mastercard recently announced a partnership with McLaren worth a reported $100m per season while mega brands from the worlds of betting, luxury and manufacturing are featured across the 20 cars on the grid.

Next season that number will grow to 22, with Cadillac becoming the 11th team on the grid.

Carlyle chief Harvey Schwartz insisted the growth in the industry is “fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors”, adding the partnership will “create long-term value” for both parties.

Red Bull deal

Having been the dominant force in Formula 1 since 2021, Red Bull relinquished their team title last year to McLaren – who are set to retain it in 2025 – while top driver Max Verstappen is set to be beaten to the solo title for the first time in five years, having won the previous four titles.

Laurent Mekies, the team principal of Red Bull that replaced former stalwart Christian Horner earlier this year, said the partnership with “an iconic firm in global finance” brings an “expansive network”.

“We see clear alignment with Carlyle’s approach to investing,” he added.

Carlyle’s previous portfolio includes Addison Lee – which it has exited – while in 2024 the firm announced a $58m acquisition of women’s football team Seattle Reign alongside the Seattle Sounders ownership from OL Groupe.

The next Formula 1 race will take place on 21 September in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.