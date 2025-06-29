McLaren, Williams, Ferrari and Aston Martin take over London as F1 surges in popularity

On Sunday 6 July over 100,000 Formula 1 racing fans will descend on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

On Sunday 6 July over 100,000 Formula 1 racing fans will descend on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

This in itself is no surprise given the history and heritage that comes with the Northamptonshire track’s association with the highest level of motor racing in the world.

But in a nod to the wider mass appeal of Formula 1 among a widening demographic of British sports fans, five of the 10 teams – and their sponsors – are launching activations in and around London ahead of the race next Sunday.

McLaren will this week take over Trafalgar Square with Williams Racing in Piccadilly Circus and Aston Martin in Covent Garden.

Ferrari, too, will make an appearance in Covent Garden while Red Bull are doing a screening at their Milton Keynes base.

“F1 continues to cement its place as a global entertainment property,” sports professor Rob Wilson tells City AM, “and not simply one that belongs to a race track. What we’ve seen, and will see, is a brilliant illustration of how F1 is transforming its narrative. The activations are commercial strategy in motion, reflecting the shift in sponsorship value from simple logo placement to experiential engagement.

“Brands want stories and lifestyle associations so they can bring new, younger and more diverse fans to the sport before a driver has pressed the accelerator.

“The Ferrari pop-up party is not just a party, it is a brand alignment exercise dressed up as ‘culture’.”

Recent data suggests that 40 per cent of Formula 1 fans are women and that the female 18-24 demographic represents the fastest-growing sector of the fanbase.

Netflix series Drive to Survive has opened the door to the people behind the visors while team social media and a Liberty Media ownership strategy has put drivers and key team members front and centre.

It’s created a sporting ecosphere that goes beyond 24 race days across the globe, instead solidifying a cult following of those who support a team, driver or… vibe.

“It also shows how teams are tapping into city focused fan bases and leveraging the prestige of F1 to reach consumers where they live, rather than where the race is,” adds Prof Wilson. “For London, and McLaren, it provides the opportunity to extend the race weekend into a week-long festival of activation and branding.

“From my perspective activation like this drives ROI for sponsors, increases fan engagement and reinforces the business case for backing teams that, in many cases, operate at or near to the top of the cost cap. The more commercial value a team can extract off track, the more sustainable the team, and the sport, becomes.”

Formula 1 in London this week

Williams 1-4 July

Williams will return to Piccadilly Circus for the entirety of this week with their fan zone, sponsored by Kraken.

Formula 1 driver Alex Albon will be making an appearance alongside team principal James Vowles and former champion Jenson Button.

Beyond that there will be cars, simulators, a coffee pitstop and haul truck simulators.

Entry is free but fans must have a Driver Card on the Williams App to enter.

McLaren – 2-3 July

McLaren will be going above and beyond this week with McLaren Live taking over Trafalgar Square between 2 and 3 July.

There will be a mock Formula 1 garage with some historical cars on show. Fans will also be able to use simulators and hear from key team members on the live stage.

The event is free and unticketed.

Aston Martin – 3 July

Aston Martin will take to the streets on 3 July, with a giant sponsored (Coinbase) racing helmet measuring 10 feet being paraded through the capital before setting up shop in Covent Garden.

It is part of a multi-day activation by Coinbase including a takeover at the BFI IMAX at Waterloo Station.

Ferrari – 3-5 July

The Scuderia has teamed up with Peroni to celebrate their partnership, staging a three-day immersive pop-up experience at The Stables in Covent Garden.

There will be a pizza masterclass and cocktail workshop, as well as interactive games, a cinema, an Aperitivo Hour, and a bar with a DJ.

Tickets are free and can be accessed here

Red Bull – 6 July

Not quite in London, Red Bull will be hosting a screening at their technology campus in Milton Keynes.

There will be food and drink, and a Q and A with a strategist, and a special gift.

Tickets are £250+VAT

F1 Arcade – 4-6 July

Back in London the official F1 Arcade will be showing the race from the heart of the City.

Located in St Paul’s, fans can enjoy a range of packages as lights out takes place up the road at Silverstone.

Only VIP tickets remain for Silverstone, at £159 each, but other races have cheaper packages available.