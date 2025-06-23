Selfridges stocking rare vintage Formula 1 clothing this week

Oxford Street stalwart Selfridges will stock rare, vintage Formula 1 clothing for a fortnight to celebrate 75 years of the motor racing series.

Oxford Street stalwart Selfridges will stock rare, vintage Formula 1 clothing for a fortnight to celebrate 75 years of the motor racing series.

F1 75 Years in Motion opens today and runs through until 6 July, and will sell garments stemming from some of Formula 1’s most recognisable moments.

Within the collection are 1980s Benetton x Autopolis jackets, 1990s Ferrari jackets, a 1983 t-shirt and clothing relating to Nigel Mansell, Caesars Palace and vintage watches.

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1, said: “75 Years in Motion is a curated celebration of Formula 1’s 75-year legacy brought to life through vintage pieces, memorabilia, merchandise, art and collectables from across the sport’s history.

“Fashion has played an integral role in Formula 1’s story over the years, and so launching this exciting first together with Selfridges is a natural fit.

“This is more than just a celebration of the sport, but recognition of its cultural significance, where vintage and modern meet to encapsulate our rich, and stylish, story.”

Selfridges x Formula 1 deal

In addition to the clothing the Selfridges Corner Shop will also stock Tag Heuer timepieces.

Read more Tommy Hilfiger joins Formula 1 grid with Cadillac

A 1974 Silverstone model will be up for grabs alongside a 1976 Cavallino desk clock.

The pop-up demonstrates the new-found popularity of Formula 1, given the sport’s seemingly grim outlook just over a decade ago.

The calendar has shot up to 24 races across five continents with plans to head to Africa firmly in the pipeline.

Drivers are now style icons and multi-millionaire celebrities while the sport has managed to capture a new generation of fans.

Judd Crane, executive director of buying and brand at Selfridges, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Formula 1 to Selfridges, as the Corner Shop is transformed into a destination celebrating the high-octane world of motorsport.

“The partnership honours the rich legacy of Formula 1, inviting fans; both lifelong enthusiasts and newcomers, to explore a curated edit of exclusive F1 75 merchandise, memorabilia and vintage pieces that pay homage to legendary team and drivers.”