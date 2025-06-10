Leclerc launches ice cream brand LEC into £1.4bn UK market

Ferrari Formula 1 driver is aiming to overtake new competitors as he enters the UK ice cream market with his brand LEC.

The 27-year-old founded LEC, a light ice bream brand, in 2024 and is now aiming to break into an industry worth £1.4bn on these shores.

The driver is launching with an initial five flavours – Swirly Pistachi-oh, Peanut Caramel Tango, Vanillove, Chocolate Crunch and Salty Carammmel – and was developed in conjunction with GROM’s Federico Grom and Guido Martinetti.

Grom, co-founder of LEC said “As a top-tier athlete, Charles lives by a disciplined and conscious lifestyle, yet his passion for ice cream has never faded.

“The idea behind LEC was to create something that can offer pure pleasure as part of a conscious and balanced lifestyle.

“The wonder of LEC lies in striking the perfect balance between the absolute enjoyment of ice cream and the need (or will) to make thoughtful food choices, and we believe the result is something truly unique in the market.”

Leclerc joins grid in expansion

It is not new for Formula 1 drivers to collaborate with brands but in founding his own firm, Leclerc is joining the likes of Fernando Alonso – with his clothing brand Kamoa – in exploring ventures outside of the paddock.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton has a number of business interests, including vegan patty joint Neat Burger and his own +44 fashion line.

“LEC’s entry comes at a time when the UK ice cream market is evolving rapidly,” the firm states. “Worth over £1.4bn, the category has seen a sharp rise in demand for ‘mindful indulgence’ and lower-calorie, higher-quality alternatives that don’t compromise on taste.

“Leclerc and his co-founders believe LEC can accelerate growth and demand in the market by offering a product that doesn’t have to be resisted as it is both flavourful and emotionally satisfying.”

The next grand prix will be in Canada this month.