Gordon Ramsay-backed brand recruits Red Bull F1 star as ambassador

Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has become an ambassador for Gordon Ramsay-backed HexClad

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has signed a deal to promote Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand HexClad.

Tsunoda, 25, will wear the brand’s logo on his helmet when the F1 season resumes this week with the Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Superstar chef Ramsay is a minority investor in HexClad and stars with the Japanese driver in a new promo to announce his recruitment as a global ambassador.

“Food and cooking are a huge part of my life, and I love spending time in the kitchen,” said Tsunoda, who is in his fifth season in F1.

“Partnering with HexClad felt like a natural fit, their cookware makes the experience more enjoyable while giving me the tools to cook at a professional level.”

Ramsay has combined his 17 Michelin star-winning kitchen accomplishments with business savvy, creating an empire of more than 80 restaurants around the world.

Ramsay excited to sign up Tsunoda to HexClad

The Briton is also a global media celebrity and initially backed HexClad in 2021 before increasing his investment through his company Studio Ramsay Global last year.

“It’s great to welcome Yuki into the HexClad family,” he said. “He understands that high performance starts with the right tools, whether you’re behind the wheel or behind the stove, and that mindset is exactly what this brand stands for.

“He’s someone who brings discipline, precision and passion into everything he does, and we’re excited to have him along on this ride.”

HexClad is a US-based manufacturer of kitchen utensils and equipment made of a hybrid of stainless steel, cast iron and non-stick materials.

“Yuki is an incredible athlete, but what makes him perfect for HexClad is his mindset. He’s passionate, precise and all in,” said HexClad CEO and co-founder Daniel Winer.

“We built this brand for people who want the best tools to push themselves, whether they’re cooking dinner or chasing a championship.”