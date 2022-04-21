Newbury Racecourse hires UK’s first female race caller as part of diversity drive

Dani Jackson will call four charity races at Newbury this year, starting next month. (Image:© Max Lacome, maxlacome.com.)

Newbury Racecourse has hired broadcaster Dani Jackson to be the UK’s first female on-course race caller.

Jackson, a regular presenter on bookmaker William Hill’s television programmes and the Racing Post’s social media content, will call all of Newbury’s charity races this year.

Her appointment is part of a new initiative by the racecourse to encourage more women to enter the overwhelmingly male world of horse racing commentary.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be involved with this new initiative and be named the first female commentator as part of Newbury’s brand-new programme to help build a pathway for more female voices into horse racing commentary,” said Jackson.

“Commentating has been a passion of mine for several years, but this programme is providing a more regular platform for live raceday experience that I’ve not had and I’m looking forward to debuting my first live UK call at such a prestigious track in May.”

Jackson is due to make her Newbury debut next month when she calls the Injured Jockeys Fund Charity Race and is set to call further races in June, August and November.

She has already called live races in the US, having been invited to the Turf Paradise track in Arizona earlier this year. Its regular caller Craig Braddick, who has mentored Jackson, called her “a talent that deserved an opportunity”.

Newbury marketing and communications director Harriet Collins said: “We have all watched with great admiration as the likes of jockey’s Rachael Blackmore and Hollie Doyle continuously perform at the top of the sport and we really wanted to look at the ways we could also be a positive influence for change and progression in the sport.

“Female race commentators have not been heard in British racing in any significant capacity and we’re really excited to welcome Dani to the commentary box for the four charity races we host this year at the racecourse and hope this new initiative provides some live experience for Dani, and in time we hear female race callers on a more regular basis.”