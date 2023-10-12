Odds tumble on Dettori winning in UK after retirement u-turn

The odds of horse racing legend Frankie Dettori making a winning UK comeback have plummeted to just 2/1 after the jockey announced he is to continue racing in the USA.

The 52-year-old is to move to California and could participate in the Kentucky Derby or Breeders’ Cup, but bookies have slashed the odds on him returning to the UK.

Some have him as little as 2/1 to win in the UK again.

On his u-turn, Dettori said: “I’ve still got the fire inside me that I want to do it a little bit more.

“I don’t feel ready to let go yet. I’m going to spend some time in the USA and take it from there.

“I could be there three months or three years, I don’t know.

“It was a long, hard decision with myself and my wife. It’s a big decision to move to another country.”

Betfair have the Italian-born jockey at 1/8 to ride in next year’s Royal Ascot and 2/1 to feature in the Epsom Derby.

He’s at the same odds to win a Group 1 in the next 12 months in the UK.