The Naked Truth

Charles and Ruth Simpson, co-founders of Simpsons’ Wine Estate and Domaine Sainte Rose, tell Libby Brodie about their journey with Naked Wines

How did you get Naked?

We started working with Naked Wines in 2012 and they were with us from the outset, helping us through our first vintage in 2016. An amazing 1,200 Angels pre-purchased a case of our first English Sparkling Wine, before the grapes had even been picked! These Angels then decided on the blend of the final wine, provided suggestions and then voted for the name of the wine and the label design.

Describe your wine journey

We were driven by a desire to create a family business. Our desire to invest in an emerging wine-producing area, rather than somewhere already well established, led us to Languedoc Roussillon and Domaine de Sainte Rose. In 2012, attracted by the quality of the terroir and the opportunity to become part of one of the most dynamic wine producing regions of the world, we established Simpsons Wine Estate in the sheltered slopes of the North Downs of Kent. Our Tasting Room has the world’s first winery helter-skelter! Our sites create Estate grown wines and have been accredited with the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB) Scheme and Haute Valeur Environnementale (HVE) accreditation system, respectively.

What has been the biggest challenge as a winemaker?

Our first challenge was to transform what was an old and run-down site into a state-of-the-art winery in time for our first harvest. We were a young couple with no background in wine, starting our own business in rural France, with rusty, school-level French and a new-born baby! In England, the biggest challenge is the weather, which is hugely different from the hot, dry climate of the Languedoc.

What is your house style?

In France we use New World viticulture and winemaking techniques in an Old World wine region. We have made everything from orange wine to a sweet Roussanne, but currently we make fruit-focused red, white and rosé wines and three traditional method sparkling wines.

In England, our house style reflects the quality of our innovative and international approach, with an emphasis on provenance and place. Our sparkling wines mature on lees for between 15 months and take four years to achieve peak complexity. Our still wines are designed to challenge perceptions.

What is next for you?

In France, we have planted our non-vineyard areas with 250 olive trees to encourage biodiversity and established bee hives to protect these important pollinators. This year we will reduce water usage and establish a reed bed water treatment system.

In England, we are excited to develop wine tourism. This has been enhanced by the development of the Wine Garden of England, a dynamic group of nine Kent producers focused on tourism collaboration. We have an increasing number of drop-in visitors coming to taste or buy, so we are considering when and how to develop a permanent cellar door presence.

And what’s next for the industry?

An improvement in attitude towards wine as a whole, changing from just another alcoholic drink to an artisanal product, created by individuals. Naked Wines have helped their Angels understand this by bringing them closer to producers, allowing them to ask questions online and meet them in-person at events. As a producer, this makes a huge difference, allowing us to post pictures and updates throughout the year and engaging them more closely with the end product.

Simpsons Wine Estate Christmas Open House & Masterclasses is on 23 November, 11am-4pm. Go to simpsonswine.com

THE PERFECT PAIR

A NAKED PAIRING: Champagne and Caviar, the timeless classic

A classic pairing that screams luxury and celebration, this is perfect for the party season – but why do they work so well together? I took some N25 Oscietra Caviar (n25caviar.co.uk, £30 for 90g) and popped a bottle of the superb Denis Chaput Cuvee Mesogee Champagne Brut (Naked Wines, £47.99; Angel Price, £25.99) to find out.

A Brut champagne is dry, but not as bone-dry as a Brut Nature, which I thought would balance the richness of the caviar. Champagne is made via the Traditional Method, where the fizz fermentation happens in the bottle, on the yeast lees, giving it a bready, toasty element that compliments the salty, nutty, buttery notes of caviar (there is a reason caviar is so often served on a blini).

N25 has an intriguing umami flavour and, not to get too “science-y”, the glutamate in champagne creates “umami synergy”, making the most of this intense savoury flavour.

I was hugely impressed by the expertly crafted, complex champagne with its bright effervescence that enlivened the creamy texture of the caviar, cutting through the oiliness and cleansing the mouth after every indulgent bite. Magnificent!

City AM x Naked Wines

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

Exclusive App Offer:

Download the City AM app, navigate around and tap on a Naked Wines ad to be led through to their site, which will then unlock a special £80 saving after completing a quiz.

Personalised Recommendations:

You can select wines to try, rate them, and receive tailored suggestions based on your preferences.

Money-Back Guarantee:

If you don’t like a wine, you won’t have to pay for it, and you’ll receive Naked Wines credit.

Flexible Investment Plans:

You can adjust how much you invest each month or when to receive your next case, with no long-term commitments.

nakedwines.co.uk

winewithouththesnobbery