Mikel Arteta highlights Arsenal frailty after they surrender two-goal lead again

Bukayo Saka missed a penalty as Premier League leaders Arsenal blew a two-goal lead at West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accused his team of lacking killer instinct after their Premier League title hopes suffered a major setback at West Ham United today.

The Gunners scored twice inside the opening 10 minutes before blowing a two-goal lead and drawing 2-2 for the second match in succession – even missing a penalty for good measure.

It leaves them four points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but having played one game more than the champions, who they face in a huge fixture on 26 April.

“We started extremely well again, dominated the game, dominated the pitch and scored two beautiful goals, and after that we made a huge mistake,” said Arteta.

“We stopped playing with the purpose to score a third and fourth one. It looked too easy. We gave them hope and credit to West Ham, they took it.

“Then after 50 minutes you can go 3-1 up and the game is probably over, and two minutes later you concede a goal. That is part of football.

“My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and did not understand what the game required. We need that ruthless mindset to go kill a team and today we haven’t done it.”

West Ham manager David Moyes praised his team’s response after they climbed six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

“Whenever you go 2-0 down to the team leading the league you’re thinking ‘my goodness’. But I didn’t think we deserved to be 2-0 down,” said Moyes.

“We tried to put Arsenal under pressure and we looked a bit quicker all round the pitch. We need to get back to that. But we’re pleased, it’s a big result.

“Sometimes the fine lines are so small. They got a penalty and at 3-1 it’s going to be difficult. We got a bit of fortune, but then we grew and I quite fancied us to get a third one.”

How Arsenal raced into lead – and then surrendered

For only the second time this season Arsenal have dropped points in consecutive games, having also let a two-goal lead slip at Liverpool seven days earlier.

Gabriel Jesus put them ahead in the seventh minute, tapping in Ben White’s low ball across the face of goal for his fourth strike in three games.

Three minutes later it was two, Martin Odegaard arriving at the far post to volley Gabriel Martinelli’s lofted cross past Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham had been thumped 5-1 by Newcastle in their previous home game but took advantage of Arsenal relenting to fight their way back into the contest.

Said Benrahma converted a penalty on 33 minutes after Gabriel Magalhaes felled Lucas Paqueta and the visitors began to look ragged.

The turning point came on 52 minutes, when Michail Antonio was penalised for handball in the box. Bukayo Saka stepped up but sent his spot-kick wide.

Two minutes later West Ham equalised, Jarrod Bowen running onto Thilo Kehrer’s up and under and taking it early to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Antonio hit the woodwork with a header as both sides searched in vain for a winning goal.