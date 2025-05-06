Metal and Pop to hit the right notes in Victoria Cup

Jack Channon saddles Metal Merchant in Saturday’s Victoria Cup.

SATURDAY’S Victoria Cup is the epitome of a cavalry charge with a field of 29 set to line up over Ascots straight seven furlongs.

Such a large field provides plenty of each-way opportunity, with most bookmakers offering extra places, and a few horses at big prices catch the eye.

None more so than the Jack Channon-trained METAL MERCHANT, who brings solid course form to the table.

He ran well at Ascot last season, beaten just three-and-a-quarter lengths in seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup and then when a close-up second, beaten only a length, in the International Stakes.

Now rated 96, one pound lower than for that International Stakes run, he appears well-handicapped.

His recent run in Newbury’s Spring Cup looked a decent prep; he faded late, but that can be forgiven after over 200 days off the track.

He’s likely to have needed the outing and should come on for it.

Given his proven record in big-field handicaps and affinity for Ascot, Metal Merchant looks poised for a big effort, and he makes strong each-way appeal at around 20/1.

Another horse at an each-way price is POPMASTER, who ran off a mark of 109 when beaten just over two lengths in this race last season.

Now down to a mark of 98 – effectively 95 with the talented three-pound claimer Jack Doughty aboard – he looks well-treated.

Ed Walker’s horses have started the season well, boasting a 23 percent strike rate over the last fortnight.

Popmaster also has some good form at Ascot and, at 20/1, looks another that can outrun his odds.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Metal Merchant e/w 2.40pm Ascot

Popmaster e/w 2.40pm Ascot