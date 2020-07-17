Met Office mistakes swarm of flying ants over London for rain

Flying ants have once again taken to the skies of London, with swarms so big that the Met Office weather radar has mistaken them for rain.

On Sunday, millions of the bugs filled the skies across the country on what is known as “Flying Ant day”.

Undeterred, the winged insects have returned in huge swarms today, turning up as rainclouds on the Met Office’s systems.

In a tweet, the Met Office wrote: “It’s not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise.

“The radar is actually picking up a swarm of flying ants across the southeast.

“During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days”.

The invasion is a yearly occurrence also known as “nuptial day”, and sees swarms of the creatures descend on towns and cities across the UK as males and queens leave their nests in search of mates.

On Sunday GMB’s weather equipment also mistook the ants for rain.