Me Tsui and Vincent Ho to be blown away by Wind Speeder

Trainer Me Tsui could to gain his sixth winner of the season with Wind Speeder

TAKE a chance on veteran trainer Me Tsui saddling a welcome winner with WIND SPEEDER in the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The 62-year-old handler hasn’t found life easy this season, with only a modest five winners to his name, and his stable capacity under half-full.

Tsui however, is renowned for getting the best out of even the most average performers, and looks to have found an ideal opportunity for his Australian-bred five-year-old to record his second win at Happy Valley.

The son of Written Tycoon has taken plenty of time to reach his peak this season, but posted an encouraging effort when finishing fast to lose by a narrow margin to See U Again three weeks ago, and on that form has an outstanding chance.

Jockey Vincent Ho, who rode him on that occasion, has a good record on the gelding, with a win and two places from five rides, and stays loyal to the five-year-old.

A low draw number in stall five is another plus to his chances, and he finds himself racing just a couple of points above his last winning mark.

Ho, who performs better than anyone at the city track, bar Zac Purton, has a full-book of rides on the nine-race card, and his mounts are always worth close scrutiny.

Keep an eye on his mount and bottom-weight Brave Star in the highly competitive division one of the Russell Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This is a difficult contest to be confident about, but the four-year-old finally gets a decent draw (two) after a series of wide and awkward stalls, and with luck must go close.

POINTERS

Wind Speeder 12.45pm Happy Valley