Matt Dawson joins Clive Woodward-backed Seat Unique

England’s Rugby World Cup winning scrum-half Matt Dawson has joined premium ticketing firm Seat Unique, which is backed by his former coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Seat Unique have tapped up the former international as a business advisor to help the start-up penetrate into new markets, including the English rugby space and beyond.

The platform has partnerships with a number of rugby clubs and teams, including Saracens and the Wales Rugby Union, but reportedly have their sights set on England Rugby and Allianz Stadium – where the premium offering is vast.

Dawson said: “I’ve really enjoyed being involved with Seat Unique so far. I love the business, and this role feels like the perfect fit for my network and skill set.

“There is no better time to be joining, as fans are increasingly demanding more from live sports. They are craving exclusive access and unmatched premium experiences at the world’s top events – and Seat Unique delivers on that better than anybody else in the industry.

“While my career has changed since my days as a rugby player, my love for live sports remains as strong as ever. I see this new role as an exciting opportunity to help clubs thrive and grow in partnership with Seat Unique, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In August last year Seat Unique raised £14.5m in an extended Series A funding round led by Nickleby Capital and other investors in the business include Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, John Terry, Ben Stokes, Sam Warburton, and Stuart Broad.

Added the firm’s chief Robin Sherry: “Matt’s decision to take on a more hands-on role with us is a huge win for Seat Unique. His energy and enthusiasm for driving growth in sports clubs has been incredibly valuable, and we’re excited to see how this expanded role will continue to fuel our growth.”