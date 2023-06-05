Markets continue to be wary as interest rate meeting looms in coming weeks

Bitcoin is trading just below $27k this morning – a level it held over the weekend – with Ether following a similar pattern, still holding above $1.8k.

While the majority of crypto is in the red today, some analysts have noted the resilience of the crypto markets in the face of ongoing uncertainty from various corners of the global economy.

Speaking of uncertainty, the next Fed meeting is scheduled for June 13 and 14 where they will decide whether to raise rates or keep as is. Federal Reserve officials have intimated they may skip a rate hike in the coming meeting, giving them more time to assess the data.

Previous Crypto AM Daily

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.135 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, June 4, at a price of $27,119. The daily high yesterday was $27,407, and the daily low was $26,968.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $520.139 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.92 trillion and Visa is $479.17 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $11.665 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Fear and Greed is 53, today, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

What they said yesterday

Every day that goes by and Bitcoin hasn’t collapsed due to legal or technical problems, that brings new information to the market. It increases the chance of Bitcoin’s eventual success and justifies a higher price. The late Hal Finney, one of the original Bitcoin code contributors

