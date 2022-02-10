Manchester United sign blockchain platform Tezos as training kit sponsor

Blockchain platform Tezos will appear on the training kit of Manchester United’s men’s and women’s teams

Manchester United have confirmed a training kit sponsorship deal with blockchain platform Tezos.

The multi-year agreement is believed to be worth more than £20m a season, representing an increase on their previous contract with insurer Aon.

It will Tezos appear on the training kit worn by both United’s men’s and women’s team, starting immediately.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United,” said the club’s head of alliances and partnerships Victoria Timpson.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”

United had been without a training kit sponsor since their £120m, eight-year deal with Aon expired last summer.

The tie-up with Tezos is the latest example of cryptocurrency companies snapping up prime sport sponsorships.

Premier League football clubs have been among the targets, with Watford signing a deal that sees Dogecoin appear on the team’s sleeves.

In the Unites States, Crypto.com last year took over title sponsorship of the Los Angeles multi-sport venue formerly known as the Staples Centre.

“Throughout its history, Manchester United has constantly evolved, with the support of its huge and diverse global community of fans and partners,” said Tezos head of adoption and business development Edward Adlard.

“Tezos will enable Manchester United to use blockchain and Web3 to transform fan, player, team, and partner engagement.”