Watford FC to feature Doge on football shirts

Watford’s shirt sleeve sponsor for the upcoming 2021-22 season will reportedly be the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

According to The Athletic, the deal will be worth around £700,000, falling shy of the £1m sponsorship deal which the Premier League club inked with its previous sleeve partners Bitcoin in 2020. The deal was organised in collaboration with Watford FC’s main shirt sponsors, Stake.com.

Dogecoin started as a joke-currency in 2013 and is based on the popular meme image of a Japanese Shiba Inu dog.

The currency has since gained the attention of Elon Musk who has encouraged investment in Dogecoin repeatedly via Twitter and claims that his son is a Doge ‘hodler,’ a term used to describes a toddler who holds crypto.

Billy Markus, one of the software engineers behind Dogecoin, commented on the Watford deal via Twitter under the handle ‘Shibetoshi Nakamoto,’ a play on the name of the anonymous creator of Bitcoin.

He said: “new Watford FC jersey featuring Dogecoin in the Premier League is a big deal.”

After news of the deal with Watford broke on Saturday Dogecoin’s trade volume for the 24-hour period hit $5.79bn (£4.18bn) up 294 per cent compared to the previous day. Price is trading up 29 per cent over the past five days and has seen a price surge of 7223 per cent this year to date.

