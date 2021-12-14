Elon Musk to allow Doge payments for Tesla merchandise
Celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that Tesla intends to accept payments in the meme currency Dogecoin for its merchandise.
“Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge and see how it goes,” Musk tweeted, hinting that the offering could be expanded if all goes well.
The tweet marks the latest signal of Musk’s support for Doge. The eccentric billionaire has previously admitted that he invests in Dogecoin himself and bought some for his toddler.
A $150 Giga Texas belt buckle featuring the carmaker’s logo and a $50 Cyberwhistle, which last month sold out almost immediately, could be amongst the merchandise exchangeable for Doge, Bloomberg first reported.
The price of Dogecoin has jumped by 36 per cent in the wake of the news and is now trading above $0.21.
Read more: Elon Musk named Time’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’