Tezos blockchain to sponsor Manchester United training kit

Tezos has signed a multi-year partnership to feature on Manchester United’s training kit.

The blockchain-branded gear will be on display at Old Trafford on Saturday while the first team squad warm up ahead of their Premier League encounter with Southampton.

An original proof-of-stake blockchain, Tezos was built with an energy-efficient design that allows it to operate in a clean, environmentally friendly way.

“This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the Club and our fans, can interact,” said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships.

“We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the club’s wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

“Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners.”

Edward Adlard, Head of Adoption and Business Development, Tezos Ecosystem said: “Throughout its history, Manchester United has constantly evolved, with the support of its huge and diverse global community of fans and partners. Tezos will enable Manchester United to use blockchain and Web3 to transform fan, player, team, and partner engagement.

“The decision by the world’s greatest football club to select Tezos as its blockchain of choice is further validation that thoughtful design paired with strong security, low gas fees, and community-led innovation are the essential factors driving the next wave of adoption in the new digital revolution.”

In addition to the Tezos branding on Manchester United’s training kit, the partnership will also include several new fan experiences built on the Tezos blockchain and a pledge to support Manchester United Foundation with ongoing donations in Tez – the native currency of the Tezos blockchain – to train, educate and inspire young people within the local community.