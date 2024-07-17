Manchester City are no longer top of football’s brand value league table

Manchester City have been overtaken at the top of the Brand Finance Football 50 by Real Madrid

Manchester City have been dethroned as the most valuable football club brand in the world by Real Madrid, according to a new report published today.

Real Madrid top the latest Brand Finance Football 50, which ranks the top teams in the world by the value and strength of their brands.

The Spanish giants have overtaken Manchester City after winning their 15th Champions League as well as the domestic title last season.

Real Madrid’s brand is valued at €1.685bn, with City on €1.611bn and Barcelona in third place on €1.542bn.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who was presented yesterday in Madrid, from Paris Saint-Germain is only likely to bolster their brand further.

The LaLiga champions already boast world stars including England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City cited their position at the top of the Brand Finance table as one of their achievements in their most recent annual report.

Manchester United and Liverpool complete the top five, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also among the top 10 of the annual league table.

In total, there are 17 English clubs in the top 50, reflecting the strength and prestige of the Premier League. Germany have the next most, with 11, followed by Spain on eight teams.