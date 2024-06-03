Full statement as Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

France striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, it was confirmed on Monday.

France striker Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, it was confirmed on Monday.

The 25-year-old had agreed a move to the Bernabeu earlier in the season but the switch from Ligue 1 to LaLiga is now official.

He will join a Real Madrid side who on Saturday lifted the Champions League after 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

He said: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid.

“Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

In a statement, the club said: “Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement by which the next five years he will be a Real Madrid player.”

It is reported that the Frenchman could earn nearly $1.4m per month after a signing on bonus of over £85m.

Mbappe began his career in 2015 for Monaco II before making the move to the first team later that season. He spent three seasons on the Mediterranean coast before making the move to the French capital after a brief loan spell at the club.

His years at PSG have seen him reach the Champions League final and win a number of domestic trophies while he also won the 2018 Fifa World Cup while playing his club game in Paris.

His move to Real Madrid is his first outside of Ligue 1 and will see him play alongside the likes of Englishman Jude Bellingham and Brazil international Vinicius Jr.

Mbappe PSG honours

Ligue 1: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24

Coupe de France: 2017–18, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2023–24

Coupe de la Ligue: 2017–18, 2019–20

Trophée des Champions: 2019, 2020, 2023

(runner up in the 2019-20 Champions League)

France honours