Former Sunak spokesperson lands Chelsea comms job

Chelsea have hired Rishi Sunak’s former spokesperson, Nerissa Chesterfield, to be their new head of communications.

Chesterfield worked with Sunak when he was Prime Minister and in his previous role as Chancellor. It was during this time that the UK government sanctioned Roman Abramovich, forcing him to sell Chelsea.

Confirmation of her appointment as director of corporate communications and affairs came on Tuesday when the Office of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments published her conditional permission to take up the role.

Under the terms, Chesterfield is barred from lobbying the government or any of its arms’ length bodies on any matters. The committee acknowledged a perception that she might seek to influence the formation of the incoming football regulator.

“The Committee considered there are risks associated with Ms Chesterfield’s influence and network of contacts in government,” it said.

“Particularly, as she seeks to take up a role that operates in Chelsea FC’s wider comms and strategy – which could be construed as seeking to influence the UK government on behalf of Chelsea FC, especially in the UK government’s consideration of football regulation.”

Consequently the committee’s advice was that “for two years from her last day in Crown service, she should not become personally involved in lobbying the UK government or any of its arm’s length bodies, on behalf of Chelsea FC Holdings Limited.”

Chesterfield has pledged to abide by these stipulations as a condition of her appointment.