Make ‘Glorious Goodwood’ part of your summer

Goodwood Racecourse is steeped in horseracing history dating back to 1802 when the 3rd Duke of Richmond introduced the sport to the South Downs. Today, the Qatar Goodwood Festival attracts big names in society, offering fabulous food and entertainment to the backdrop of five days of unparalleled racing.

The Racing

Affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, expect big names, with just shy of £5 million in prize-money available. Day one gets underway with the historic Goodwood Cup, the highest ranked stayers race in the world. An illustrious roll of honour includes four-time victor Stradivarius, the staying supremo Yeats. The best milers go head-to-head on day two in the most valuable race of the festival for the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes. A race famed for many as an epic ‘Duel on the Downs,’ former winners include, Frankel, Kingman, Baaeed. Thursday features a celebration of the best fillies and mares with the Qatar Nassau Stakes. before the turn of the sprinters to culminate the week with the King George Qatar Stakes and The Coral Stewards’ Cup on Friday and Saturday respectively. The final two days are wonderfully social days providing the perfect climax to the meeting.

The Secret Garden

A beautiful floral-filled hospitality space, stepping into the Secret Garden is breath-taking. Served straight from the Chef’s table, enjoy a range of delicious dishes inspired by locally sourced produce. Choose from cold plates such as whole sides of kiln roasted salmon and hot dishes such as charred Goodwood estate pork, or beef. Served after lunch, there’s no finer location for an afternoon tea.

Toast The Summer

If soaking up the sultry summer atmosphere with friends and family over a beverage is your go-to, why not sip champagne in the Veuve Clicquot Champagne & Seafood Bar, enjoy an enticing glass of Whispering Angel or a bottle of Kincsem Sparkling Wine. Grab a refreshing Goodwood Beer brewed using home-grown malted barley or toast a glorious day out on The Downs with a dazzling array of summer spritzes and Gin cocktails.

Epic Entertainment

A vibrant, lively destination, The Earl’s Lawn, promises to deliver an electric atmosphere with live music and top DJs. Located at the heart of the Gordon Enclosure, headlining will be the ever-popular saxophonist group Entourage, before DJ Sarah Bo Parker takes to the decks. Back by popular demand and exclusive to the Lennox Enclosure, Squinty McGinty’s Band will be bringing lively Irish music.

Fabulous Food and Hospitality

The Richmond, Gordon, and Lennox Enclosures all offer a wealth of places to eat and drink alongside exceptional experiences for hosting clients and colleagues, or family and friends. From refined fine-dining such as the Charlton Hunt Restaurant, where award-winning chefs deliver fantastic food celebrating the finest local produce to shared bars such as botanical-themed Sussex Roof Garden – perfect for that celebratory occasion. The easy-eating, great value, curated street food collection presented by KERB will be centre and focus on the Earl’s Lawn, with Goodwood’s soiree, Strawberries and Cream, offered each day.

What to wear

Fashionistas flock to the Qatar Goodwood Festival with sensational style hitting an all-time high come Ladies’ Day on Thursday. Racegoers are encouraged to dress with a natural flare while being comfortable and cool. Choose from key trends this season such as head-to-toe blooms, or statement stripes. If you prefer something plain, soft pastel hues look equally fresh. The Panama Hat is an icon of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, worn by women and men alike. Its timeless style makes it the perfect addition to any outfit. Goodwood celebrates sensational style on Friday, with its best dressed competition open to men and women.

The Markel Magnolia Cup

Twelve inspirational amateur riders’ line-up for the Markel Magnolia Cup in the name of My Sisters’ House on Thursday. The charity race has raised a phenomenal £2 million for amazing causes. Previous jockeys have included Edie Campbell, Sara Cox, and Vogue Williams. The race captured the eyes of the world when Khadijah Mellah galloped to glory down Goodwood’s home straight, while Ashleigh Wicheard took a knee in the Goodwood paddock to promote diversity.

Fun for the family

The Lennox Enclosure is fantastic for a family day out, owing to its relaxed surroundings. A large children’s playground and flat grassy picnic spots next to the running rail put racegoers close to on-course action. All under 18’s can go racing free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

Glorious Groups

Tailor-made for a group get together, so if you are planning on attending as part of a group of 5 or more, our fantastic group ticket rates mean up to 20% off can be obtained at checkout.

All tickets, and hospitality for the Qatar Goodwood Festival can be purchased by visiting Goodwood.com or calling 01243 755055 to find out more.