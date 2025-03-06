Cheltenham Festival 2025 CopyBet Welcome Offer – Bet £20 and get a £60 Free Bet

Bet £20 and get a £60 Free Bet on Cheltenham with Copybet

We don’t need to tell you how big the Cheltenham Festival is because it is the most highly anticipated spectacle on the horse racing calendar! Four days full of top racing action involving the biggest and best in the business.

Ahead of the start of the four-day festival, we have teamed up with CopyBet, which is offering an exclusive sign-up offer for its customers to bring you everything you need to know! Keep reading to learn about the CopyBet Cheltenham offer, how to sign up, different ways to bet, a guide to the event, the schedule, and more!

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. 3 Free bets include: 1 x £20 Free bet Racing (Horse Racing or Greyhound Racing); 1 x £20 Free Bet Live Football; 1 x £20 Free Bet Live. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry. To unlock the offer, complete the first deposit via the banking app (Open banking). 18+. GambleAware

Cheltenham Sign Up Offer for CopyBet

CopyBet offers new customers an exclusive offer ahead of the Cheltenham Festival 2025! The popular bookmaker is offering up to £60 in free bets when you wager just £20 on a single or acca bet! For your chance to earn up to 3x your wager in free bets, simply click the link to take advantage of the CopyBet Cheltenham sign-up offer!

Once you have signed up with the bookmaker, make sure to ‘Opt In’ through the CopyBet app or on the website to claim your free bets. You must be logged into the app to claim your rewards and complete your first deposit using your instant bank payment to unlock it!

The qualifying bet to receive your £60 in free bets must be a single or acca placed of 2+ selections starting at £20 and have odds of 1.9 or higher. You will then receive your rewards in the form of three free bets!

How To Sign Up for CopyBet for Cheltenham

If this CopyBet Cheltenham offer sounds like the one you want to claim ahead of the festival, follow our step-by-step guide below to get started!

Click the link to the CopyBet Cheltenham offers page and click to claim your free bets. Fill out the registration form by entering the required personal details, including your full name, email address, phone number, and address. Create your username and password combination to become your login details for the site. Once complete, verify your email address through the link from the bookmaker and select ‘Opt In’ to receive the promotion. Sign into your account and make your first deposit of £20 via instant bank payment. Place a qualifying single or acca bet of £20 at odds of 1.9 or higher. Wait for your bet to settle.

Common T&Cs of Cheltenham Offers

Just like all of the offers available to claim for the festival, CopyBet Cheltenham offers are no exception. We have looked to cover all of the most significant T&Cs below from the platform’s Cheltenham welcome offer so that you can be fully informed before going ahead and claiming your free bets!

When claiming this valuable CopyBet Cheltenham offer, bettors must make a minimum deposit of £20 into their accounts to qualify for 3x the amount in free bets! This must be made via an instant bank payment to unlock the offer.

Customers must ensure to ‘Opt In’ through the CopyBet website or app to claim the free bets, with the CopyBet app login required. A qualifying bet must be placed, a single or acca bet (2+ selections) at odds of 1.9 or higher. The maximum payout with the offer will be £500. Any free bets must be used within 7 days of being received before they will expire.

There is no cash-out option available. Customers will receive their free bets upon settlement of their qualifying bet.

Ways to Bet On Cheltenham at CopyBet

There are various betting options available to customers at CopyBet to get involved with throughout the Cheltenham Festival. We have looked at what bets you can place in more detail below.

Win Placing a winning bet on any race at the Cheltenham Festival with CopyBet simply involves you selecting a horse to cross the line first. Each-Way An each-way bet involves punters wagering on a horse to win the race or finish in the places. Place Bettors back a horse to finish in the places. If your selection finishes in the top three, your bet should be a success. Forecast This is where you must select two horses and state the order in which they will finish first and second. Tricast Similar to a forecast bet, tricast bets involve predicting the order in which three horses will finish in first, second, and third place. Double A double bet combines two single selections into one. It requires the outcomes of both bets to be successful in order to win. Treble Trebles involve placing three single bets and combining them into one, with all three needing to win for the bet to win. Accumulator This allows punters to combine several bets to increase the potential returns. All the selections must win for your bet to be a success!

Top CopyBet Features for Cheltenham Betting

So many great CopyBet Cheltenham betting features are available to bettors at the site that can help them make the most of the event. We have looked at two of the site’s strongest features in more detail below.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

One of CopyBet’s strongest betting features for horse racing, particularly the Cheltenham Festival, is its best odds guaranteed (BOG). This ensures punters that they will always be able to benefit from the best possible odds on a selection they have wagered on. Even if the odds change after they have placed their bet! It means you can grab early odds that could later drop or later odds that may provide potentially higher returns; with BOG, you will get the winnings paid out at the higher odds if it wins, no matter what they were when you bet!

Non-Runner Money Back (NRMB)

Another betting feature available on CopyBet Cheltenham offers is Non Runner Money Back promotions. This means that if the horse you have backed in a race does not run, you should receive your stake back to you to place another bet at the site. It is another great insurance offer from the bookie that helps bettors have the best betting experience on the platform.

2025 Schedule and Guide for Cheltenham Festival

Below is a breakdown of the expected schedule for everything you need to know before the festival.

Gates open at 10:30 on each of the days.

The first races get underway at 13:20.

Feature races take place at 16:00.

Final races take place at 17:20.

Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday 11th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 14:00 The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 14:40 The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m abt 1f 15:20 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m abt 4f 16:00 The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 16:40 The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap) 2m 17:20 The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap) 3m abt 6f

Day 2: Style Wednesday (Ladies Day) – Wednesday 12th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 2m abt 5f 14:00 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase 3m 14:40 The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap) 2m abt 5f 15:20 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 3m abt 5½ f 16:00 The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1) Abt 2m 16:40 The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap) 2m 17:20 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1) 2m

Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday 13th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 1f 14:00 The Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase 2m 4f 14:40 The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap) 3m 15:20 The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 16:00 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m 16:40 The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 17:20 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Sponsored by The JRL Group) Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145) 3m 2f

Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday 14th March 2025 Time Race Distance 13:20 The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 14:00 The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap) 2m 14:40 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f 15:20 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) 3m 16:00 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 16:40 The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase 3m 2f 17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f

*Feature race(s) of the day.

Tips for Maximising Your Cheltenham Betting at CopyBet

So, how can you ensure you get the most out of your CopyBet Cheltenham bets? Below are some top tips for the festival.

Learn as Much as You Can

Be sure to research the festival as much as possible, including the races, trainers, horses and jockeys. This can help you to place more informed and accurate bets based on information you have found yourself. Look at the best trainers, previous stats and records of winning runners, trainer and jockey partnerships, and things such as race conditions, injuries, and previous appearances at the same or a similar event.

Grab Promos for the Festival

A huge variety of Cheltenham betting offers and bonuses will be available throughout the festival. Check back each day to see what is available and grab as many of the best promotions as possible! These various offers will allow bettors to enhance their experience by receiving rewards such as free bets to place more for less, insurance on your account, and extra place opportunities to mean you stand a chance of not ending your day with nothing!

It is always important to use the responsible gambling tools available at bookmakers such as CopyBet. This will not only help to keep your betting experience more fun and enjoyable but also helps you to keep track! Make use of deposit limits to ensure you only bet what you can afford, as well as time limits and reality checks to make sure your betting activity is not taking over your life.

Responsible Gambling

During an event such as the Cheltenham Festival, it is vital that bettors utilise various responsible gambling tools to keep their betting under control. There are lots of helpful resources offered by bookmakers to assist with this, such as setting yourself deposit limits to prevent you from spending more than you want to and can afford. There is also the ability to set yourself time limits to control how long you are using a site, as well as the ability to apply self-exclusions and timeouts so you are prevented from accessing your account for longer periods of time should it be of use.

Should you wish for further support regarding online gambling or are concerned about your gambling habits, there are various helplines and organisations that can be reached out to.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

Customers are not able to withdraw their CopyBet Cheltenham free bet winnings as cash.

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

There will be a variety of CopyBet Cheltenham offers up for grabs throughout the festival, including free bets. Keep checking back for more!

Can I claim CopyBet Best Odds Guaranteed Promos?

Yes! CopyBet offers plenty of BOG promotions for the Cheltenham Festival.

Is there a CopyBet promo code for Cheltenham?

Currently, no promo code is required to claim the CopyBet Cheltenham betting offers.

