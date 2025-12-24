Magnifique can Star on reappearance for Hall

David Hall's Magnifique has won three of his four races in Hong Kong.

MANFRED Man’s ROBOT STAR is worth supporting in the TaiTan Handicap (7.35am) over seven furlongs.

The well-bred son of Extreme Choice was well supported on his debut following some encouraging trials, and after missing the start ran on strongly in the closing stages to finish fourth to highly regarded Majestic Valour over six furlongs.

That was a strong performance, with his closing sectional times the fastest in the contest and sure to improve further.

With a step up in distance a major plus and cheekpieces equipped for the first time the omens are looking good and can provide another winner for smart two-pound claimer Jerry Chau.

There is no doubt the David Hall-trained speedster MAGNIFIQUE looks fit and ready for his seasonal appearance in the Sham Chung Handicap (8.35am) over five furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred son of Charm Spirit caught the eye in his first season in the territory winning three of his four races but ending his campaign under a cloud with a serious health issue, after winning over the course and distance in July.

After a three-month break from the track, the four-year-old started his preparation again in October and has looked good in all his three trials and notably when coming home in front over the course and distance early last week.

This will not be easy giving weight to some useful five-furlong specialists, but with the excellent Jimmy Orman in the saddle and a favoured standside gate fourteen to exit, he is capable of showing his class in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Robot Star 7.35am Sha Tin

Magnifique 8.35am Sha Tin