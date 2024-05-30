London Pulse lead way as Netball Super League gets relaunch

The Netball Super League has completed its tender process as eight teams get set to relaunch the top flight division, it has been announced this morning.

The league will reduce in size from 10 to eight teams with two new sides joining the netball league – this means Surrey Storm, Severn Stars, Team Bath and Strathclyde Sirens will not compete in the 2025 season.

They are to be replaced by Nottingham Forest Netball Club and Birmingham Panthers.

We’re excited now for this to be a reality across the league and for this league to become world leading. Samantha Bird, London Pulse CEO

Squads will also be reduced from 12-10 to bump up average wages, with minimum salaries doubling and the average salary jumping by 60 per cent.

Chief executive of London Pulse Samantha Bird said: “We are very proud to be a key club in the professional NSL, we recognise this is an amazing opportunity to inspire Londoners to watch and play netball and a responsibility to do all we can to bring success to our sport.

“This is an outcome we have been preparing for and ready for, for some time. Over the past few years we have set ourselves the targets and expectations as a club to be a professional sporting environment – from the venue we play in, to the way we interact with our fanbase and community to the emphasis put on developing our pathway – the foundations are already there.

“We’re excited now for this to be a reality across the league and for this league to become world leading.”

Live netball

The governing body of Netball has also committed to every game of the 2025 season being shown live.

Claire Nelson, NSL managing director said: “This is an incredibly exciting day as we unveil the Clubs which will help to define our League as we enter this new era for our domestic game. Going from ten clubs at present to eight next year will be a case of fewer, bigger, better.

“We have big plans as a [netball] League and believe that we have the right Clubs who can come on this incredible journey with us.”