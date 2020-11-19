English sports clubs granted £300m emergency funding package

The government has announced a £300m emergency funding package to help sports clubs in England survive ongoing coronavirus restrictions during the winter.

Rugby League and Rugby Union, horse racing and the lower tiers of National League football are among the beneficiaries of the support.

The funding, which is largely made up of loans, comes as sports clubs battle to stay afloat without spectators.

“We promised to stand by sports when we had to postpone fans returning,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden. “We are doing just that by delivering another £300 million on top of existing business support schemes.”

“Britain is a sports powerhouse, and this government will do everything we can to help our precious sports and clubs make it through Covid.”

The largest tranche of funding will go to Rugby Union, which will receive £135m, while Rugby League will be granted £12m.

Horse racing will receive £40m, while lower league football and women’s football will share £28m.

The package does not include support for the English Football League, which is currently locked in negotiations with the Premier League about a bail-out package.

Cricket also missed out on the funding.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said the first tranche of funding will be distributed in the coming weeks.

Funding breakdown

The government provided a preliminary breakdown of how the £300m will be divvied up, based on needs assessment.

Rugby Union: £135m

Rugby Football Union: £44m

Premiership Rugby clubs: £59m

Championship Rugby clubs: £9m

Rugby clubs below Championship: £23m

Horseracing: £40m

Racecourses: £40m

Football: £28m

National League (steps 1-2): £11m

National League (steps 3-6): £14m

Women’s Football (Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship): £3m

Rugby League: £12m

Rugby Football League: £12m

Motorsport: £6m

Owners/operators of major circuits (Silverstone, Goodwood, The British Automobile Racing Club, MotorSport Vision): £6m

Tennis: £5m

Lawn Tennis Association: £5m

Netball: £4m

England Netball: £2m

Super League Netball: £2m

Basketball: £4m

Basketball England: £1m

British Basketball League clubs (including Women’s British Basketball League clubs): £3m

Ice Hockey: £4m

Elite League: £4m

Badminton: £2m

Badminton England: £2m

Greyhound racing: £1m