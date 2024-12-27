London misses out on spot on revamped Premier Padel Tour

Padel fans in London will not be able to watch their favourite players live on the Premier Padel Tour after the capital failed to feature on the revamped calendar.

Padel fans in London will not be able to watch their favourite players live on the Premier Padel Tour after the capital failed to feature on the revamped calendar.

London’s growing enthusiasm for the sport means it is becoming more popular by the month.

But the tour is instead targeting across the pond, heading to the United States for the first time in 2025.

It comes as the rapid growth of the racket sport means the sport’s chiefs are targeting Olympic inclusion.

The 2025 calendar will see 16 countries host 24 tournaments with scheduling taken into account to allow players sufficient preparation time for Intercontinental Cup – a new Ryder Cup-style competition – and the World Cup Pairs.

It comes as the rapid growth of the racket sport means the sport’s chiefs are targeting Olympic inclusion.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Premier Padel, said: “We are very proud to announce Premier Padel’s fantastic 2025 calendar, as we continue to propel the sport to new frontiers and take all aspects of the professional tour to the highest level.

“The 2025 calendar – developed in partnership with players and partners – shows our clear commitment to accelerate the global growth of padel and provide new and existing fans and players with an incredible experience of the Tour for many years.”

Added Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation: “This magnificent calendar supports the exciting global growth of padel as one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing sports and is another milestone in our bid for Olympic inclusion.”



