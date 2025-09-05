London City Lionesses spend world record £1.4m on Grace Geyoro

Grace Geyoro is London City Lionesses’ 17th signing of the summer

London City Lionesses have made a huge statement of intent on the eve of their Women’s Super League debut by signing France star Grace Geyoro for a new world record fee of £1.43m.

The Bromley-based club, who are bankrolled by billionaire women’s football investor Michele Kang, have overhauled their squad with 17 new signings since achieving their historic promotion to the WSL in May.

Midfielder Geyoro, who has scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for France, is their biggest move yet and eclipses £1.1m paid by US side Orlando Pride to Tigres UANL for Mexico winger Lizbeth Ovalle last month.

She joins from Paris Saint-Germain and follows Dutch star Danielle van de Donk, former England internationals Nikita Parris and Katie Zelem, Australia’s Alanna Kennedy and Spain’s Jana Fernandez in joining London City Lionesses this summer.

They begin their maiden WSL campaign with a trip to European champions Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime. The season kicks off tonight when holders Chelsea host Manchester City.

London City Lionesses eye Champions League

Kang has made clear that her ambitions for London City Lionesses extend far beyond simply avoiding an immediate return to the second tier.

“I think it’s pretty clear our intention during the transfer window. Michele and the team have definitely not held back in bringing new signings into the team,” MD Sarah Batters told City AM this week.

“I don’t think the team that we’ve got would accept being relegated at all. It’s a completely different style of play in the WSL and the opposition is another level, so there’s absolutely no complacency. But we’re not just going to give it a go.

“We’re going in it to succeed, to stay up, and hopefully push that top half of the table at least. Champions League is certainly the ambition.”

London City Lionesses are the only club in the WSL not tethered to a men’s team and are part of Kang’s Kynisca group, which also includes OL Lyonnes in France and Washington Spirit in the US.