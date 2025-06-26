London Broncos rugby league team make name change admission

London Broncos rugby league team have been forced to deny that they’ve made a final decision on a change of name.

Former Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington is leading a revival of the London club which was relegated from the Super League last year.

And part of that is a potential name change, with “The Hounds” at the centre of speculation in recent days.

But the club has denied that they’ve made a final call on changing the name of the club which will play at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane.

“Following recent reports in the media London Broncos would like to clarify that no decision has been made in regard to any name change,” the club said.

“Gary Hetherington has recently spoken openly about ongoing discussion and research about a possible rebrand; however no such decision will be made until an ownership group is in place.

“The Hounds is a name that has been recommended and registered although we reiterate that no decision has been made.

“As soon as the Club is in a position to update fans with any news this will be announced accordingly through the official channels.”

London Broncos plans

Speaking earlier this year, Hetherington told City AM that a new ownership group is key to his plans at London Broncos.

“I am currently talking to potential owners and people who want to come in on that London Broncos journey, and it’s an exciting journey,” he added. “We wanted to pull a new ownership group together that can support the vision and the plan.”

Hetherington added that the Australian NRL could have an interest in the progress of the Broncos, but are likely to instead look towards a partnership with Super League as a whole.

London Broncos are next in action this weekend, away to Hunslet in the Betfred Championship.