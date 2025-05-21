London Broncos will tap Australian rugby league investment, but not NRL

The former Leeds Rhinos CEO behind a revival of the London Broncos rugby league team says the club will tap into Australian investment – but ruled out selling a stake to the NRL.

Gary Hetherington unveiled a masterplan for the future of London Broncos, who are now in the second tier and facing financial uncertainty, on Wednesday.

It involves a commitment to staying at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane ground and a bid to return to the Super League. But the club’s name could be changed amid a major overhaul of strategy designed to attract new audiences to rugby league in the capital.

“A very detailed plan is what’s required,” Hetherington told City AM. “Part of the plan is a new ownership group.

“I am currently talking to potential owners and people who want to come in on that London Broncos journey, and it’s an exciting journey. We wanted to pull a new ownership group together that can support the vision and the plan.”

London Broncos and the NRL?

There have long been rumours surrounding the potential acquisition of Super League by Australia’s National Rugby League in a move that would unify the sport’s two biggest domestic competitions.

Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys previously said that the Super League hadn’t approached the NRL, “but we’re a firm believer in having a strong game in England and we’re a firm believer in the international game”.

With that in mind, Hetherington is keen to state the NRL itself won’t be an investor in London Broncos. Having been Down Under in January, he says that Australians are supportive of his plan but insists that the potential alliance between the NRL and Rugby Football League in England means “they wouldn’t be a direct partner of London”.

“They are very supportive of our vision and supportive of our plan,” he adds. “They recognise that for the game to succeed and raise interest levels here in the UK then London needs to be part of it.”

London Broncos are currently 12th in the 13-team Championship, two points clear of bottom side Hunslet but behind the likes of Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles, who were founded by Hetherington. They’re 10 points off top sides Toulouse, Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

They face an uphill battle to get promoted, despite being ranked just outside the top 12 places on an index created by global agency IMG which determines who goes up to the Super League and who gets relegated.