London Broncos reveal future plans after relegation confirmed

London Broncos have been relegated from Super League but hope to bounce back at the first attempt

London Broncos chiefs insist there is renewed optimism that they can return to Super League in 2026 after their relegation to the second tier of rugby league was confirmed.

The capital club ranked 14th in the new grading system run by the Rugby Football League and strategic partner IMG, meaning that, as expected, they did not achieve the top-12 spot needed to maintain their elite status.

But their score of 12.65 out of 20 did improve markedly on last year’s indicative grading of 8.07, boosting their hopes of bouncing straight back into Super League after one year in the Championship.

“This is a strong reflection of the hard work that has been put in by the club as a whole since the indicative gradings were announced last year,” said London Broncos chief executive Jason Loubser.

“We recently discussed our plans of building back towards Super League in the next two years and we believe today’s announcement backs up our belief that this is a realistic ambition.”

But first London Broncos must ensure they have the funding to complete the 2025 season, having lost the backing of long-standing benefactor David Hughes and the vast majority of their squad, with only three contracted players left.

“Clearly we have immediate obstacles to overcome to compete in the upcoming Championship season,” said Loubser. “But we hope our ranking of 14th will encourage fans and potential sponsors and investors to join us on our journey.”

Championship Grand Final winners Wakefield Trinity will return to Super League after they were awarded a score of 15.09, making them one of nine sides to receive an A grading.

St Helens topped the RFL and IMG rankings with a score of 17.02, ahead of Super League champions St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves. Hull KR, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers were the other clubs handed an A grading.

Under a system rubber-stamped by a large majority of clubs, automatic promotion and relegation was scrapped in favour of the gradings, which are determined by scores across five areas: fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.