Rugby league clubs vote to end automatic promotion and relegation

RUGBY league clubs have voted to scrap automatic promotion and relegation from next season’s Super League. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Rugby league clubs have voted to scrap automatic promotion and relegation from next season’s Super League.

The clubs voted on the matter in Huddersfield after strategic partner IMG proposed the changes in September last year.

The vote – which garnered support of 88 per cent – will see the sport’s top-flight teams decided on the likes of facilities, attendances and catchment areas. Results will make up 25 per cent.

Read more McCullum facing no further action over betting ad links

Rugby league changing

The league will operate a points system whereby the bottom-placed side in 2024 could maintain their place in the Super League should they outperform a top-flight rival or the best side in the Championship on certain criteria.

“Rugby Football League Commerical’s managing director Rhodri Jones said: “It’s a big development and a positive development for the game.”

It is reported that clubs will receive “dummy” scores at the end of this season to enable them to understand where they currently would be.

Not everybody is on board, however, with Keighley co-owner Kaue Garcia stating: “IMG is masquerading on the false promise that this will elevate the standard of sport, but it is a lie. There is no money on offer to elevate the standards, it is simply a way to allow the elites to sail away.”