Exclusive: Northampton Saints to appoint ex-League boss Radford as defence coach

Premiership rugby club Northampton Saints are set to appoint former Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford as their defence coach, City A.M. understands.

Saints have been in the market for an addition to their coaching team since former defence lead Ian Vass left the club last Friday.

A move to rugby union and Northampton would make Radford the latest in coaching code switchers with the likes of Andy Farrell, Kevin Sinfield and Shaun Edwards all examples of those who have made the move and succeeded.

Northampton Saints doing deals

Radford himself left Castleford by mutual consent in March and was said to be eyeing a move to Australia’s NRL.

At the time of his departure from the Tigers, Radford said: “With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

But he is instead expected to head to Franklin’s Gardens and Northampton Saints, who finished fourth in the Premiership last season.

Despite being one of the most exciting attacking sides in the league Northampton conceded an average of more than four tries per match across the Premiership season and concluded their campaign with defeat at the hands of eventual English champions Saracens.

Radford has previous coaching experience with Hull F.C. and won two consecutive Challenge Cup titles with the side in 2016 and 2017.

As a player he won a pair of Super League titles with Bradford Bulls in 2003 and 2005, as well as a Challenge Cup in 2003 and a World Club Challenge in 2004.

Last year’s Super League season saw Castleford finish seventh, outside the Elimination Finals having won 13 and lost 14 matches.

Phil Dowson currently heads up the coaching unit at Northampton Saints with Sam Vesty in position as head coach and Matt Ferguson and James Craig completing the team.