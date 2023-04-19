McCullum facing no further action over betting ad links

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum has been cleared by the England and Wales Cricket board over his association with a Cyprus-based betting firm.

The ECB were “exploring” the New Zealander’s links last week after he appeared in ads for 22Bet India on YouTube.

England’s governing body said it looked into the issue from a “regulatory and employer perspective”.

No further action on McCullum

In the video, McCullum said: “The IPL is coming and I think all cricket fans are excited for this big event. My friends at 22Bet are ready to make your IPL experience even more fascinating. 22Bet India guarantees the best odds.”

The ICC – cricket’s decision maker – have recently lifted the ban on gambling firms sponsoring one-day and Test teams.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Discussions have been ongoing with Brendon over the last few days, and the matter has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective. We can confirm that no further action will be taken.”

The ECB’s anti-corruption code says players and coaches must not “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition”.

The ban for such an offence begins at one year, according to The Cricketer.

Warner returns

Elsewhere, David Warner has recovered from an elbow injury to be included in Australia’s wider squad for this summer’s Ashes.

Warner has one century in his last 19 Tests but joins Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja as openers. Pat Cummins will captain the side with Steve Smith his deputy.