Lightweight Energia to reach the Stars under Teetan

Karis Teetan rode a winning double at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

WITH so many imponderables to weigh up due to rain, surface conditions, and likely track bias – suiting gallopers up with the early pace or finishing strongly – and there is going to be plenty of head-scratching from Hong Kong form students.

Maybe ‘patience’ is the key word and to wait for the finale when highly progressive and probably still well-handicapped PATCH OF STARS steps up into Class Three company for the first time, in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Scholarship Handicap (2.15pm) over seven furlongs.

The Australian-bred import has looked the real deal in his last couple of successful course-and-distance wins, and it is hard to know how much further he is going to improve.

Visually, he looked to have plenty left in the locker, when sauntering home from his rivals last month, and despite carrying a hefty penalty, he will still carry 13 pounds less in the saddle due to going up in grade.

With a favourable low gate (four) allowing him a rail-hugging journey from the off, he should give his pilot Zac Purton a dream ride and will be hard to stop when his jockey pushes the ‘go button’ in the closing stages.

Earlier on the card, expect no loitering when the likes of frontrunning speedsters Gummy Gummy, Packing Bole, Mask Rider, and Lucky Planet go blasting from the gates in the HKU Jockey Club Student Villages Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs, on the all-weather surface.

Joint bottom-weight and highly regarded Rising Force could have been added to that list, after showing plenty of early speed in his two races to date, but an awkward draw (nine) could cause problems, and it’s likely he could get caught wide during the journey.

The race could set up nicely for other bottom-weight MR ENERGIA, who can be considered unlucky not to have added to his earlier win on turf in January but is equally good on dirt.

He has Karis Teetan in the saddle, who received a confidence boost with a winning double at the Valley in midweek and is capable of powering past his rivals down the home straight.

