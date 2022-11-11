Legend and Dragon can come Flying home

Matthew Poon is looking to break a run of two meetings without a winner

IT’S EASY to be enthusiastic about the chances of bottom-weight CASA LEGEND, who will be on a retrieving mission, in the Panasonic IH Warm Jar Handicap (7.35am) over seven furlongs.

Danny Shum’s son of Tavistock was quietly fancied – backed heavily just before the off – when never seeing daylight down the home straight, and eventually finishing fourth, behind a couple of today’s rivals – runner-up Perfect Peach and third placed Marado – over the course and distance, nearly three weeks ago.

The fact he had to be ridden for luck from the outside draw, and trailed the field until turning into the straight, suggests it was a monumental effort to finish so close, especially as he was twice impeded in the latter stages of the contest.

He can be rated far better than his finishing position indicates, and is capable of giving his trainer and the ‘Poon Train’, jockey Matthew Poon, an overdue and welcome winner.

Earlier on the card, trainer Dennis Yip must have been quick off the mark, to book high-flying 10-pound claiming rider Angus Chung, to partner FLYING DRAGON in the Panasonic Lighting Handicap (7.00am) over the straight five furlongs.

This speedy New Zealand-bred gelding has twice suffered interrupted passages down the straight course this season, finishing placed behind the likes of Joyful Win, and dashing too late to catch potentially smart newcomer Superb Boy.

The handicapper has put him up three pounds on those performances, so the 10-pound claim of Angus Chung is worth its weight in gold.

A high-numbered draw close to the stand’s rails is an obvious plus, and provided Chung can navigate a clear passage in the closing stages, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Flying Dragon 7.00am Sha Tin

Casa Legend 7.35am Sha Tin