Last year’s runner up a Seinesational bet to make amends at Goodwood

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

STAMINA will be well and truly put to the test in the 2m4½f Unibet You’re On Goodwood Handicap (1.45pm).

The only race of the week with a standing start, racegoers normally enjoy seeing the big field race the opposite way up the home straight before doing a big loop and coming back towards them.

There have been a combination of Flat, National Hunt and dual purpose trainers land this pot over the past decade, and it will be interesting to see who takes the prize this year.

True Destiny, beaten just a length into third in this 12 months ago, is the obvious one having produced two solid efforts so far this season.

Roger Charlton’s son of Mastercraftsman looks to be a progressive stayer, but he is six pounds higher than last year and at the prices, I’m more interested in the horse who finished in front of him that day.

SEINESATIONAL was agonisingly reeled in late on by Timoshenko having looked the winner in the final furlong and he runs off the same mark on Wednesday.

William Knight’s five-year-old, who admittedly has a slightly awkward head carriage, has never finished outside the first four in five starts at Goodwood.

Course form is a big plus at this track and with just 8st1lb on his back he looks a cracking each-way bet at around the 12/1 mark. He should also be included in any Tote Placepot perms.

There are plenty of dangers, not least Oleg for Paul Nicholls who has booked Hollie Doyle and Alan King’s Royal Ascot winner Couer De Lion.

Throw Mark Johnston’s pair, Summer Moon and Rochester House, into the mix and it’s clear this isn’t going to be easy but Seinesational can hopefully continue his fine form on the Sussex Downs.

The British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap (1.10pm) kicks off the action on day two and I’m struggling to see past the likely favourite WALIYAK.

Roger Varian’s three-year-old was a big gamble ahead of the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot and ran an excellent race to finish second to Onassis.

The winner has since followed up in a Listed race at Chantilly, so the form looks solid.

The step up to 1m2f should suit and as long as David Egan can ger her relaxed she can surely prove much better than her mark of 87.

Andrew Balding’s Be More, who has won over a mile at Goodwood, could be the one for the exacta on www.tote.co.uk.

POINTERS

Waliyak 2/1 1.10pm Goodwood

Seinesational e/w 12/1 1.45pm Goodwood