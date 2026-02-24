LA 2028 Olympics sponsors ‘not asking about’ Wasserman position, says CEO

LA28 CEO Hoover (right) has given his full backing to chair Wasserman (left)

The CEO of the LA 2028 Olympics insists sponsors have not raised any concerns about Casey Wasserman remaining as chair despite his appearance in the Epstein files.

Wasserman has already initiated proceedings to sell his eponymous global agency after historic emails between himself and Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell were among those released this month by the US Justice Department.

Speaking for the first time since then, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover unequivocally backed Wasserman to continue and said that current and potential commercial partners had not expressed any reservations about the association.

“I was at a meeting in Dallas with a potential sponsor – hopefully we’ll get them signed up – and it wasn’t even raised,” said Hoover. “No one is asking about it.”

While there is no suggestion that Wasserman committed a crime and he has denied having any personal or business relationship with disgraced financier Epstein, LA mayor Karen Bass last week called for his resignation despite the LA28 board reaffirming their backing of him.

LA28 breaking Olympic commercial records

“Look, that’s her opinion. But she also said that the LA28 board has taken a position and is supporting Casey, so there’s nothing more to really be said on it,” Hoover added.

“The board has taken their position – they support him and I support him.”

LA28 is already 80 per cent of the way towards its target of raising $2.5bn in commercial revenue from sponsors including Google, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, Nike and Honda.

“We’ve got a great leadership team here at LA28. Just look at the results,” Hoover said.

“We’ve exceeded all expectations, we’ve broken all Olympic records by any measure. If that doesn’t give people confidence, I don’t know what will.”

LA28, which unlike most Olympic Games is entirely privately funded, is preparing to confirm another top-tier sponsor soon, Hoover said.