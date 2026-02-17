LA mayor calls for Wasserman resignation over Epstein files mention

Casey Wasserman's mention in the Epstein files has prompted resignation calls

The mayor of Los Angeles has called on Casey Wasserman to resign as chairman of the 2028 Olympic Games after his name was found in a recent dump of the Epstein files.

Karen Bass told US Network CNN that she “cannot fire him” but said that Wasserman, whose namesake talent and sports marketing agency is now up for sale, “should step down”.

The 51-year-old is current chair of the next summer Olympic Games but has come under fire for what he called “limited interactions” relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

Being in the Epstein files is not a sign of guilt, and Wasserman’s exchanges do not suggest illegal activity.

Bass’ calls come a week after the LA28 executive committee told the BBC that they “found Mr Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented”.

Wasserman in Epstein files

“Twenty-three years ago, before Mr Wasserman or the public knew of Epstein and Maxwell’s deplorable crimes, Mr Wasserman and his then-wife flew on a humanitarian mission to Africa on Epstein’s plane at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation,” the statement added.

“This was his single interaction with Epstein. Shortly after, he traded the publicly-known emails with Maxwell.”

A number of athletes and music stars – such as Hall of Fame US football striker Abby Wambach and Chappell Roan – have left Wasserman since its founder’s name appeared in the Epstein files, and despite his intention to sell the agency.

“The board made a decision [to keep him],” Ms. Bass said. “I think that decision was unfortunate. I don’t support the decision, I do think that we need to look at the leadership. However, my job as mayor of Los Angeles is to make sure that our city is completely prepared to have the best Olympics that has ever happened in Olympic history.”