Kate Waugh eyes home success at London T100 Triathlon

Waugh is currently third in the T100 Triathlon World Tour standings

Kate Waugh is the great-granddaughter of an All Black and daughter of a record-breaking hurdler, so perhaps it should be no surprise that she is blazing her own trail in triathlon.

The 26-year-old from Gateshead is a former world champion at age-group level and now challenging for the senior equivalent on the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

Waugh has been on the podium in both races of her debut season in T100, winning the opener in Singapore and then taking third in San Francisco before missing the Vancouver event.

That has left her third in the standings and makes her one of the favourites this weekend in London, where more success promises to be even sweeter in front of a home crowd.

“It’s great to be a part of the T100 Tour this year. The series has allowed me a fresh start in many ways,” said Waugh, who was 15th at the Paris Olympics last year.

“I’ve enjoyed the head-to-head racing and it’s been noticeable and motivating that T100 races are won by the leading athletes. I’m looking forward to racing in London and trying to secure another victory to go with my success in Singapore – but this time on home soil.”

Waugh trounced the field in Singapore, winning by almost seven minutes in a manner that recalled Taylor Knibb’s dominance on the tour last year.

Waugh gunning for T100 champion Knibb

Another win on Saturday could lift the Briton ahead of American Knibb and championship leader Julie Derron, however, and Waugh has made no secret of her ambition.

“I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Taylor Knibb and what she’s achieved in winning the first T100 World Championship last year, but on the race track my goal has to be to dethrone her this season,” she added.

Waugh is one of nine British women on the start line of the London T100, along with Lucy Charles-Barclay, Jess Learmonth and Holly Lawrence, who are all in the top 10 of the standings.

In the men’s race, Hayden Wilde is set to compete for the first time since a bike crash in May left him with a punctured lung, broken ribs and needing surgery on his shoulder blade.

The New Zealander, who also won the season opener in Singapore, faces stiff competition from Jelle Geens, Rico Bogen and Mika Noodt, who have two wins and five podiums between them.

The women’s elite race starts at Royal Victoria Dock at 12 noon and the men’s at 2pm, with access free for spectators. TNT Sports has live TV coverage.